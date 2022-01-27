William Blair Weighs in on Incyte Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Incyte in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.45.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INCY. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

INCY stock opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.53. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after acquiring an additional 460,500 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Incyte by 214.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,173,000 after acquiring an additional 90,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,527,000 after acquiring an additional 199,662 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.