William E. Rote Sells 1,875 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 68.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after acquiring an additional 160,970 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

