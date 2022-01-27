William Penn Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

William Penn Bancorp stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $189.79 million and a P/E ratio of 24.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.23. William Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on William Penn Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

In other William Penn Bancorp news, EVP Jeannine Cimino acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $61,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Vincent Peter Sarubbi purchased 3,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,716.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 24,095 shares of company stock worth $295,764 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of William Penn Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

