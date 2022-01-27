Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

Winmark has raised its dividend payment by 185.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WINA opened at $213.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.62. The stock has a market cap of $772.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.76. Winmark has a 1 year low of $165.82 and a 1 year high of $277.99.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.88, for a total transaction of $1,223,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $532,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,916 shares of company stock worth $4,466,307 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Winmark by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Winmark by 17.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Winmark by 96.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Winmark by 465.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

