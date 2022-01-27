WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.62. 676,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 935,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 475.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

