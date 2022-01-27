WMS Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,046,000 after buying an additional 602,473 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after acquiring an additional 202,485 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.15.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

