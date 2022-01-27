Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $494.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

