Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “
NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $494.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
