Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Stock Price Down 4%

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) fell 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.16. 126,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 129,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Worksport in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 1,058.05%. Analysts anticipate that Worksport Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Worksport stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Worksport as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada.

