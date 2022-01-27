Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Down 13.3% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $36,764.61 or 0.99845912 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion and approximately $323.39 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00086950 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022125 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00034730 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002462 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.40 or 0.00397607 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 271,257 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

