Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.58

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 3146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 236,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 88,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

