Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) will post $11.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.62 billion. American International Group posted sales of $11.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year sales of $46.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.76 billion to $47.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.00 billion to $47.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Shares of AIG opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

