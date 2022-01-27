Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after buying an additional 777,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,230,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after buying an additional 162,336 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,847,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $157.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.98 and a 200-day moving average of $166.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $138.30 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

