Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landstar System.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after buying an additional 777,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,230,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after buying an additional 162,336 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,847,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $157.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.98 and a 200-day moving average of $166.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $138.30 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
