Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to announce sales of $34.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.31 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $109.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.98 million to $110.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $122.40 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $124.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TUFN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

TUFN stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,959. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 80,209 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 56,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 193,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

