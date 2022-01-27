Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Announce $1.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to post earnings per share of $1.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $7.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VSTO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

