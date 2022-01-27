Zacks: Analysts Expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.57. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $8.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

