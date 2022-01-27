Zacks: Analysts Expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.63). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for I-Mab.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in I-Mab by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,009,000 after buying an additional 713,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in I-Mab by 2,415.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in I-Mab by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 413,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

IMAB stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.87. 20,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,717. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (IMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.