Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 722.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $151.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.90. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after buying an additional 32,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,637,000 after buying an additional 34,334 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,030,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,454,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

