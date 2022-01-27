Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $860.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will announce $860.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $875.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $848.40 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $774.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $82.05 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

