Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,816. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 63.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 30.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

