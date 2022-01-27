Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $475.70. 592,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,927. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $572.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.02. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $380.64 and a 52-week high of $615.00.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

