Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.45.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.21. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

