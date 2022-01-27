Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report $3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.61. Chevron posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31,200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,139,335 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $132.69 on Monday. Chevron has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $134.71. The company has a market cap of $255.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.