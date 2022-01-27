Zacks: Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.33 Million

Brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post sales of $69.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.80 million and the highest is $69.70 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $46.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $258.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $259.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $289.58 million, with estimates ranging from $283.72 million to $293.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

AGS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,425. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.34. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after buying an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% during the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 330,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 50,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.