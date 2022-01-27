Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solo Brands stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSE:DTC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,292. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solo Brands (DTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.