Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solo Brands stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSE:DTC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,292. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

