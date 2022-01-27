Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will announce $51.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.50 million. Tattooed Chef posted sales of $39.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $213.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.67 million to $213.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $282.99 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $296.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.95 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Tattooed Chef stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,288. The stock has a market cap of $973.95 million, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.10. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 19.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 28.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 42.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

