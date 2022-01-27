Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VYGR. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 404,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 60.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 248,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 93,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $106.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

