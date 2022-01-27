Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Hold

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,584.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,853.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,825.32. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,809.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

