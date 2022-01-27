Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping to a hold rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of ASC opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 514,818 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 140.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 874,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 510,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $1,886,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 142,696 shares during the period. 60.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

