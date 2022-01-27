Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE AGR opened at $44.85 on Monday. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 78.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 57.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

