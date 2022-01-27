Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Sell

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,925,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,881,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,276,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.