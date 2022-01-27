Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to Strong Sell

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

DHT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.49 million, a P/E ratio of -244.00 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. DHT has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 171,838 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 221,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 694,006 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,978,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

