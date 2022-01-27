Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Strong Sell

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.40 and a beta of 1.17. MAG Silver has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

