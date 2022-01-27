Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) to Hold

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Get Ooma alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE OOMA opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.38 and a beta of 0.55. Ooma has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Ooma by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 154,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ooma by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.