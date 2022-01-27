Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

AVAL stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.38. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.