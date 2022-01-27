Zacks Investment Research Lowers Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

PSFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Paysafe from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen upgraded Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of PSFE opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paysafe by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Paysafe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

