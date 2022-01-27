Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.21) to GBX 1,600 ($21.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $545.23.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.