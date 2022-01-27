Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zhihu currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of ZH stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Zhihu has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.82.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zhihu will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zhihu by 947.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

