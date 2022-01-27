Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.93

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.93 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 817372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

ZG has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after purchasing an additional 71,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 770,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,216,000 after purchasing an additional 125,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

