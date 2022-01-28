-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million.

DHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DHT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 734,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 40,629 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in DHT by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DHT by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 107,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.97. 1,723,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,639. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $848.87 million, a P/E ratio of -248.50 and a beta of -0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.