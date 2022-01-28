$0.11 EPS Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.26. Visteon reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Visteon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Visteon by 231.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Visteon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 88.7% during the second quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Visteon by 10.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.25. 21,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,069. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 96.41 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $142.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

