-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPTA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth $90,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PPTA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. 115,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,924. The company has a market capitalization of $216.52 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

