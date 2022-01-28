-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aura Biosciences.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) EPS for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

AURA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 9,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,155. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.65.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

