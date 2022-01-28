$0.38 EPS Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 33.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,470.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,566,000 after buying an additional 72,640 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $124.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $110.11 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.71.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

