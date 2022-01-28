$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.56. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE CNX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,914,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. FMR LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

