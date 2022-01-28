$0.66 EPS Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.25. 619,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,252. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

