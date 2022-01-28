-$0.80 EPS Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to post ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is ($0.69). Delek US posted earnings of ($2.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($3.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

NYSE:DK traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,476. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $290,657.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,195 shares of company stock worth $11,270,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,051,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,176,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after buying an additional 370,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

