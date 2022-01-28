$0.92 EPS Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Royal Gold also reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.47.

RGLD stock opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 11,371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

