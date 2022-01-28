$1.02 EPS Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.04. Globant posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $3.67 on Friday, reaching $230.57. 420,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,760. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.69. Globant has a 52 week low of $191.14 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

