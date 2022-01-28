$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.14. John Bean Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $284,547.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,046 shares of company stock valued at $668,146. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 104,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,265 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $177.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

