$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,407,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at about $2,976,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

